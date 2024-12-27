Meet The Toppers Of CA Final Exam 2024

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results for CA Final exams held in November 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can to check their results on the official website of the ICAI. The passing percentage for Group 1 stands at 16.8%, while the passing percentage for Group 2 is 21.36%. In both the groups, 13.44% of students cleared the exam. Nearly, 11,500 candidates qualified the as Chartered Accountants after the declaration of results.

Toppers of the exam

Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal R from Tirupati both secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 508 marks, which is 84.67%.

Riya Kunjankumar Shah from Ahmedabad claimed the second rank with 501 marks accounting gor 83.50%. The third position was held by Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata, who scored 493 marks, or 82.17%.

The CA Final exam for the November 2024 session were held from November 3 to 13, 2024. The Group 1 exam held on November 3, 5, and 7, and Group 2 exam on November 9, 11, and 13.

Steps To Check ICAI CA Final Results: