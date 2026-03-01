ICAI CA Final January 2026 Results Out; Check Steps To Access Your Scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the results for the ICAI CA January 2026 examination. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results online through the official website.

To check their results, students need to visit the official website and log in using their Registration Number and Roll Number. Candidates can view the merit list by entering their six-digit Roll Number.

CA Final Result 2026: Steps to download scorecard

The ICAI CA Final January 2026 session result will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps below to download their scorecard:

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on the link that reads CA Final Result - January 2026 on the homepage.

3. Log in using your Registration Number and Roll Number.

4. Your CA Final January 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.