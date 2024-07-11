CA Results 2024: Around 20,446 Candidates Qualify As CA, Highest Pass Percentage Recorded Is 36.35%

Around 20,446 candidates have qualified as Chartered Accountants in the recently released ICAI results. The highest pass percentage of candidates was recorded for CA Final Group 2 exam. Nearly 36.35 per cent students qualified the exam. On the other hand, the lowest pass percentage has been recorded for CA Intermediate Group 2 exam where only 18.28 per cent candidates have qualified.

The results have been announced for the CA Inter and Final exams held in May.

The pass percentage in the CA Group 1 exam is recorded as 27.35 per cent. Of the 74,887 candidates who appeared in the exam, nearly 20,479 have qualified. In the Group 2 exam, around 58,891 students appeared, of these nearly 21,408 qualified. The pass percentage in Group 2 was recorded as 36.35. The pass percentage of students who qualified both groups is recorded as 19.88 per cent. Around 35,819 candidates appeared in the exam of which only 7,122 qualified.

The pass percentage recorded for candidates from Intermediate exam Group 1 is 27.15. Of the 1,17,764 candidates who appeared in the exam, nearly 31,978 qualified. In the Group 2 exam, of the 71,145 candidates appeared, only 13,008 students qualified. The pass percentage was recorded as 18.28 per cent. Around 59,956 candidates who appeared in the exam, around 11,041 qualified. The pass percentage is recorded as 18.42.

Shivam Mishra from New Delhi has bagged the first rank in the CA Final exam with a score of 83.33 per cent. He has achieved 500 marks. Varsha Arora from Delhi is the second rank holder with a score of 80 per cent and 480 marks. The third rank is mutually achieved by Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari from Mumbai. They have scored 79.50 per cent with a score of 477.

The exam this year was conducted in May. The CA Inter group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5, and 9, with group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17. The CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16.