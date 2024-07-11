CA Results 2024 Out: Shivam Mishra From Delhi Tops CA Final With 83.33%

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Inter exam today. Candidates who appeared for the May session exam can check their results on the official website icai.nic.in or icai.org. They will be required to enter their registration number and roll number to access the result.

CA Final results

Around 20,446 candidates qualified the CA Final exam held in May 2024. Shivam Mishra from New Delhi has secured the top rank in the CA Final with a score of 83.33 per cent. He has achieved 500 marks. Varsha Arora from Delhi is the second rank holder with a score of 80 per cent and 480 marks. The third rank is mutually achieved by Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari from Mumbai. They have scored 79.50 per cent with a score of 477.



The pass percentage in the CA Group 1 exam is recorded as 27.35 per cent. Of the 74,887 candidates who appeared in the exam, nearly 20,479 have qualified. In the Group 2 exam, around 58,891 students appeared, of these nearly 21,408 qualified. The pass percentage in Group 2 was recorded as 36.35. The pass percentage of students who qualified both groups is recorded as 19.88 per cent. Around 35,819 candidates appeared in the exam of which only 7,122 qualified.

CA Intermediate exam

Kushagra Roy from Bhiwadi has topped the CA Intermediate exam with a score of 89.67 per cent. He has a score of 538. The second rank holders are Yug Sachin Kariya from Akola and Yagya Lalit Chandak from Bhayandar. They have mutually scored 87.67 per cent. The third rank holders are Manit Singh Bhatia from New Delhi and Hiresh Kashiramka from Mumbai with a mutual score of 86.50 per cent.

The pass percentage recorded for candidates from Group 1 is 27.15. Of the 1,17,764 candidates who appeared in the exam, nearly 31,978 qualified. In the Group 2 exam, of the 71,145 candidates appeared, only 13, 008 students qualified. The pass percentage was recorded as 18.28 per cent. Around 59,956 candidates who appeared in the exam, around 11,041 qualified. The pass percentage is recorded as 18.42.

CA Final, Inter May 2024 Exam: Steps To Check Results

Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Select the relevant CA Inter or CA Final May exam result link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

View your result.

Save and download the result page for future reference.

The exam this year was conducted in May. The CA Inter group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5, and 9, with group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17. The CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16.