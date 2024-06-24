ICAI CA Result 2024: When And Where Will CA Inter, Final May Exam Scorecards Be Released

ICAI CA Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon release the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final exams held in May. Candidates can access their results on icai.nic.in or icai.org once they are available. To access their results, candidates will need their registration number and roll number.

Usually, ICAI releases exam results within a month of the exam. This year, the CA Inter group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5, and 9, with group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. The CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16. Both CA Inter and Final exam results will be declared on the same day.

The exam dates for CA Inter and Final were revised earlier due to the Lok Sabha elections. Although a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court for further postponement, it was denied.

ICAI CA Inter and Final May 2024 Results: Steps To Check

Visit icai.nic.in.

Select the relevant CA Inter or CA Final May exam result link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

View your result.

Save and download the result page for future reference.

In addition to the results, ICAI will provide key details, including the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and passed in each group, the pass percentage, overall results, and the names of the toppers.