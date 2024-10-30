Advertisement

ICAI Results To Be Announced Today, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

The CA Intermediate exams were conducted between September 12-23, while the Foundation exams were held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.

ICAI Results To Be Announced Today, Check Steps To Download Scorecards
Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials to access the results.
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results for CA Intermediate and Foundation course today, October 30, 2024. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam held in September will be able to check their results on the official website. The score cards for CA Inter and Foundation will be available at the official ICAI website — icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org. Candidates will be required to enter their login credentials such as registration number and roll number to access the results.

The CA Intermediate exams were conducted between September 12 and September 23. The ICAI CA group 1 exams were held on September 12, 14 and 17 and group 2 exams were held on September 19, 21 and 23. The Foundation exams were held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.
The CA Final examinations are rescheduled to be held from November 3 to November 13. The Group I exams will be conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, 2024. The Group 2 exams are scheduled for November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

Steps to check CA Results: 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI.
  • Step 2: Click on the CA Foundation/ Intermediate result link.
  • Step 3: Login using the registration number and roll number.
  • Step 4: The CA results will be displayed.
  • Step 5: Download the Foundation/ Intermediate mark sheets.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also invited applications from eligible CA members for appearing as observers in the Chartered Accountancy exams scheduled to be held in January 2025. The Foundation and Intermediate exam will be held from January 11-21,  2025 (except January 20).  A member who fulfills the eligibility criteria and aspires of empaneling himself/herself for the assignment, may do so, online at http://observers.icaiexam.icai.org.

