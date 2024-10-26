ICAI To Release Results For Chartered Accountancy Inter And Foundation On October 30

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the result for CA Intermediate and Foundation on October 30, 2024. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam held in September will be able to check their results on the official website. The score cards for CA Inter and Foundation will be available at the official ICAI website — icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.



"The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the October 30, 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in



It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number," reads the notification.



The CA intermediate exams were conducted between September 12 and September 23. The ICAI CA group 1 exams were conducted on September 12, 14 and 17 and group 2 exams were held on September 19, 21 and 23. The foundation exams were held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20.



The CA Final examinations are rescheduled to be held from November 3 to November 13. The Group I exams will be conducted on November 3, 5, and 7, 2024. The Group 2 exams are scheduled for November 9, 11, and 13, 2024.



Dhiraj Khadelwal, Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI had earlier noted that the result of the CA Foundation may be announced before Diwali evening and that of Intermediate may be out on mid November.