CA Results 2024: Chartered Accountancy Final, Inter May 2024 Exams Result To Be Out Today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam today. Candidates who appeared for the May session exam will be able to access their results on the official website icai.nic.in or icai.org by using their registration number and roll number.

In addition to the results, ICAI will also release key details, including the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and qualified in each group, the pass percentage, overall results, and the names of the topper.

CA Final, Inter May 2024 Exam: Steps To Check Results

Visit the official website, icai.nic.in.

Select the relevant CA Inter or CA Final May exam result link.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

View your result.

Save and download the result page for future reference.

The exam this year was conducted in May. The CA Inter group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5, and 9, with group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17. The CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16.

ICAI had earlier disqualified candidates who were involved in alleged cheating case in the CA exams. The institute released an official notification informing that certain examinees were found with physical possession of the mobile phone. The students who were involved in 'tarnishing the image of the institute' have been debarred from taking the CA exam for the next five years.

Meanwhile, the institute had earlier also invited observation from candidates on the question papers for the Foundation examination held in June 2024.The students were asked to share their observations by July 7 to the Director (Exams).