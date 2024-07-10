CA Results Likely To Be Out Tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams tomorrow. As per the official website of the ICAI, the results for final and intermediate exams are scheduled for July 11, 2024.

Once released, candidates will be able to access their results on the official website icai.nic.in or icai.org by entering their registration number and roll number.

In addition to the results, ICAI will provide key details, including the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and passed in each group, the pass percentage, overall results, and the names of the topper.

Steps to check ICAI CA results

Step 1: Visit icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the relevant CA Inter or CA Final May exam result link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: View your result.

Step 5: Save and download the result page for future reference.

The exam this year was conducted in May. The CA Inter group 1 exams were held on May 3, 5, and 9, with group 2 exams on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024. The CA Final group 1 exams took place on May 2, 4, and 8, and group 2 exams on May 10, 14, and 16. The International Taxation - Assessment Test was conducted on May 14 and 16.