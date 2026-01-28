Advertisement

Appearing For CA Exams In May? Take These Virtual Classes And Mock Test

ICAI offers live online classes and mock tests for CA Final and Foundation 2026.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Appearing For CA Exams In May? Take These Virtual Classes And Mock Test
ICAI conducts live online classes and mock tests for CA students.
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is conducting online virtual classes and mock test series for candidates preparing for Chartered Accountants May exam 2026. The virtual classes and mock tests are being conducted for CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation exam. 

The Board of Studies (Academic) will commence 'Live Virtual Revisionary Classes' to handhold and support the CA Final year students. Those appearing in the final year exams in May can take for the Free Live Virtual Revisionary Classes from February 2, 2026 onwards. The sessions will be held in a one-to-one Zoom meeting where students will have the option to access the classes from anywhere at any time. The classes will be conducted by distinguished faculty members.  Students will have unlimited access to recorded lectures.    

Another series of virtual sessions for CA Final and Intermediate students will be conducted from March 28 to April 14, 2026. The Board of Studies (Academic) will provide subject specific insights and in-depth knowledge to students and help candidates in strategising their study plan and master exam-writing techniques.

Also  Read |  ICAI Launches Mandatory E-Diary For Chartered Accountants From 2026

For CA Foundation students, mock test paper series is being scheduled from April 13, 2026 and April 23, 2026. The mock test will be conducted in both physical and  virtual modes. Final  year students can appear for  mock test paper Series 1 from March 16, 2026 and mock test papers series 2 from April 1, 2026.

Candidates appearing in the exam can visit the official website of the ICAI for detailed information about the virtual classes and mock tests.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICAI, Chartered Accountants, CA May 2026 Exams
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com