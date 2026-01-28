Appearing For CA Exams In May? Take These Virtual Classes And Mock Test

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is conducting online virtual classes and mock test series for candidates preparing for Chartered Accountants May exam 2026. The virtual classes and mock tests are being conducted for CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation exam.

The Board of Studies (Academic) will commence 'Live Virtual Revisionary Classes' to handhold and support the CA Final year students. Those appearing in the final year exams in May can take for the Free Live Virtual Revisionary Classes from February 2, 2026 onwards. The sessions will be held in a one-to-one Zoom meeting where students will have the option to access the classes from anywhere at any time. The classes will be conducted by distinguished faculty members. Students will have unlimited access to recorded lectures.

Another series of virtual sessions for CA Final and Intermediate students will be conducted from March 28 to April 14, 2026. The Board of Studies (Academic) will provide subject specific insights and in-depth knowledge to students and help candidates in strategising their study plan and master exam-writing techniques.

For CA Foundation students, mock test paper series is being scheduled from April 13, 2026 and April 23, 2026. The mock test will be conducted in both physical and virtual modes. Final year students can appear for mock test paper Series 1 from March 16, 2026 and mock test papers series 2 from April 1, 2026.

Candidates appearing in the exam can visit the official website of the ICAI for detailed information about the virtual classes and mock tests.