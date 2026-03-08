ICAI CA 2026 Results Out: Foundation And Inter Scorecards Available

ICAI CA Jan 2026 Result Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation January 2026 exam results on March 8 (today). Candidates who appeared for the ICAI CA Foundation exams held on January 18, 20, 22, and 24 can check their results on the official websites - icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Candidates can check and download their scorecards using their registration number and roll number.

Along with the ICAI CA Result 2026, the institute has also released the all-India merit list and the overall pass percentage for the session. The names of the ICAI CA Toppers 2026 have also been announced on the official portal along with the results.

Steps to view the ICAI CA Inter Result for January 2026

These are the steps for viewing the ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Result for 2026:

To check the CA Inter or Foundation exam result for January 2026 through the ICAI website:

Go to the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in/caresult.

Click on "CA Inter/CA Foundation Result January 2026."

Enter your roll number and registration number as provided by your examination center.

Type in the CAPTCHA code shown on the screen.

Click on "Submit" to see your result.

Along with the CA result, the scorecard will also provide the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, as well as whether or not the candidate has passed the exam.

Students who have received their scorecard but are not satisfied can use the ICAI online portal to appeal for verification. This allows students to ask for their answer sheets to be checked again in case of any calculation errors or incorrect addition.

Candidates should download the ICAI CA Inter/CA Foundation scorecard and make sure they check the following details: candidate name, roll number, marks in each subject, total marks obtained, and the qualifying status for that subject.