ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate Result 2026: Female Candidates Dominate Top Ranks

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday declared the result for CA Foundation and Intermediate, and the top three All India Ranks (AIR) in Foundation were secured by female candidates, while AIR second and third in Intermediate were also secured by female candidates. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website.

According to the official press release, in the Foundation result, Logapriya PP from Madhurai secured 366 marks out of 400 with 91.50 per cent. Khushi Sikaria from Mindapore secured 365 marks with 91.25 per cent, and Hiba P from Kannur secured 361 marks with 90.25 per cent.

In Intermediate, Kanhiya Lal from Ellenabad secured 508 marks out of 600 with 84.67 per cent, followed by Fathima Shehza K from Perintalmanna with 504 marks and 84 per cent, and Vanya Bansal from Faridabad with 498 marks and 83 per cent.

A total of 57,238 male candidates appeared for the Foundation examination 2026, of which 11,523 passed, while 52,456 female candidates appeared, of which 9,576 passed. The examination was conducted at 566 centres across India, and the pass percentage of male candidates is 20.13 per cent while 18.26 per cent is for female candidates. The overall pass percentage of the Foundation result is 19.23.

In the Intermediate examination, 1,05,526 candidates appeared for Group 1, of which 14,733 passed, and 69,477 appeared for Group 2, of which 10,798 passed. In both groups, 41,798 candidates appeared, of which 3,924 passed. The overall pass percentage of Group 1 is 13.96 per cent, 15.54 per cent for Group 2, and 9.39 per cent for both groups.

To check the CA Inter or Foundation exam result for January 2026 through the ICAI website:

Go to the official ICAI website at icai.nic.in/caresult.

Click on "CA Inter/CA Foundation Result January 2026."

Enter your roll number and registration number as provided by your examination center.

Type in the CAPTCHA code shown on the screen.

* Click on "Submit" to see your result.