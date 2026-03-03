ICAI CA January 2026 Exams: Foundation And Intermediate Result Dates, Timings Announced

ICAI CA January Inter, Foundational Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountant (CA) January 2026 Foundation and Intermediate examination result date and timings. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the merit list on the official website icai.nic.in soon.

ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January Result Date

The ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate level results are scheduled to be released in the afternoon of March 8, 2026, according to an official notification issued by the the ICAI examination department.

The Institute took to X also to notifiy students of the result dates.

Results of the CA Intermediate & Foundation Examinations (January 2026) are likely to be declared by the afternoon of 8th March 2026.



How To Download Your ICAI CA January 2026 Result?

The official notice mentioned that students will need to login with their registration number and roll number to download the results and merit list.

To download your result, visit the official website icai.nic.in. Click on the respective links for foundation and intermediate to download merit list and result. Enter your roll number and registration number and the captcha code. Click on "Submit" and your result and merit list will be displayed on the screen.

ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate And Final Result Download Link

The ICAI CA January 2026 Final results were announced on the evening of March 1. Diksha Goyal from Karnal secured the All India Rank 1 by scoring 486 out of 600 marks, achieving 81 per cent in the final examinations.

Anirudh Garg from Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, secured the second position with 452 marks, translating to 75.44 per cent. Rishabh Jain from New Delhi and Dhruv Dembla from Sonipat, Haryana, jointly secured the third rank after scoring 451 marks each (75.17 per cent). Overall, 7,590 candidates qualified in the final examination.