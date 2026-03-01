CA Final Results Out: Karnal Candidate Bags All India Top Rank

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the results for the Chartered Accountant (CA) final examination on Sunday, and this year a female topper from Karnal in Haryana emerged as the All India topper, securing 81 per cent.

According to the toppers list released by ICAI and posted by ICAI member CA Rajesh Sharma, Diksha Goyal from Karnal, all India topper, scored 486 marks out of 600, securing 81 per cent.

Top 3 Rank Holders of @theicai final results. pic.twitter.com/eqvtDvxF4I — CA. Rajesh Sharma (@RajeshSharmaBJP) March 1, 2026

Anirudh Garg from Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, scored 452 with 75.44 per cent. Rishabh Jain from New Delhi and Dhruv Dembla from Sonipat in Haryana scored equally, securing 451 (75.17 per cent). A total of 7,590 students qualified for the final examination.

Candidates can check the ICAI final result by visiting the official website (icai.org) after submitting their roll number along with their PIN or registration number.

CA Examination Results - Group-wise Performance Summary

Group I:

Total candidates appeared: 53,652

Total candidates passed: 11,282

Pass percentage: 21.03%

Group II:

Total candidates appeared: 38,169

Total candidates passed: 3,726

Pass percentage: 9.76%

Both Group I and Group II (together):

Total candidates appeared: 22,293

Total candidates passed: 2,446

Pass percentage: 10.97%

Steps to download Result:

1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

2. Click on the link that reads CA Final Result - January 2026 on the homepage.

3. Log in using your Registration Number and Roll Number.

4. Your CA Final January 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the scorecard for future reference.