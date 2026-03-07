ICAI CA January 2026 Result: Check Inter, Foundation Merit List Download Link, Release Timings

ICAI CA Jan 2026 Merit List: The ICAI CA Intermediate and Foundation January 2026 result will be released on March 8, 2026, according to the official notice issued by the institute. Candidates will be able to check and download the merit list and result on the official ICAI website icai.nic.in or icai.org.

What Time Will ICAI CA Result Be Out?

The ICAI CA Jan 2026 result for Intermediate and Foundation will likely be released around 6 pm as the final result was also released during this time.

How To Download CA Result?

Visit the official website icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Final January 2026" under "result" section and on "merit list" respectively.

Enter your roll number and password.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate and Foundation Result Download Link

ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate and Foundation Merit List Download Link

ICAI CA Final Result Details 2026

The ICAI CA January 2026 Final results were announced on the evening of March 1. Diksha Goyal from Karnal secured the All India Rank 1 by scoring 486 out of 600 marks, achieving 81 per cent in the final examinations.

Anirudh Garg from Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh, secured the second position with 452 marks, translating to 75.44 per cent. Rishabh Jain from New Delhi and Dhruv Dembla from Sonipat, Haryana, jointly secured the third rank after scoring 451 marks each (75.17 per cent). Overall, 7,590 candidates qualified in the final examination.