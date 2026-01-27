ICAI Releases Mock Test Schedule For Chartered Accountants Final 2026 Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released a mock test schedule for Chartered Accountants Final exam scheduled for May 2026. Students preparing for the CA Final exam can appear for the mock test in March and April.

The Mock Test Paper Series 1 and Series 2 will be conducted in physical and virtual mode. Students interested in physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

The Board of Studies (Academic) is commencing Mock Test Papers Series 1 from March 16, 2026 and Mock Test Papers Series 2 from April 1, 2026 for CA Final students appearing in May 2026 exam.

ICAI will upload the question papers for each subject at BoS Knowledge Portal on www.icai.org as per the following schedule. The question papers will be uploaded by 1:30 pm. The Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule.

Schedule for Series 1 Mock test

March 16, 2026 Paper-1: Financial Reporting

March 18, 2026 Paper-2: Advanced Financial Management

March 20, 2026 Paper-3: Advanced Auditing, Assurance and Professional Ethics

March 23, 2026 Paper-4: Direct tax Laws & International Taxation

March 25, 2026 Paper-5: Indirect Tax Laws

March 27, 2026 Paper-6: Integrated Business Solutions (Multidisciplinary Case Study with Strategic Management)

Schedule for Series 2 Mock test