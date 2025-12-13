Advertisement

CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Exams Schedule Out For May 2026

ICAI releases May 2026 CA exam schedule with dates and application details.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Exams Schedule Out For May 2026
CA Exam schedule for May 2026 exam.
  • The ICAI announced the CA exams schedule for May 2026 with specific dates for all levels
  • CA Final exams are set for May 2-12, 2026, split into Group 1 and Group 2 sessions
  • CA Intermediate exams will occur May 3-13, 2026, divided into two groups similar to Final exams
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations to be held in May 2026. ICAI noted that the exam will be conducted only if sufficient number of candidates register themselves for the exam. 

Here are the key dates and details:

CA Final Exam Schedule

  • Group 1: May 2, 4, and 6, 2026
  • Group 2: May 8, 10, and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Exam Schedule

  • Group 1: May 3, 5, and 7, 2026
  • Group 2: May 9, 11, and 13, 2026

CA Foundation Exam Schedule

  • May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026

Exam Timings

  • Papers 1 and 2 (Foundation): 2 pm - 5 pm (3 hours)
  • Papers 3 and 4 (Foundation): 2 pm - 4 pm (2 hours)
  • Intermediate and Final Papers 1-5: 2 pm - 5 pm (3 hours)
  • Final Paper 6: 2 pm - 6 pm (4 hours)

Application details

Candidates can register for Foundation, Intermediate or Final Examinations through online portal at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP). Applicants will also be required to submit the requisite examination fee.
The application forms for the 2026 examination will begin from March 3, 2026 and conclude on March 16, 2026. The deadline for the submission of online application forms with late fees of Rs 600 is March 19, 2026. The correction window for making any changes in the application forms will open from March 20-22, 2026. 

Candidates will get an advance reading time of 15 minutes from 1.45 pm to 2 pm for all papers except for Foundation paper 3 and 4.

Applicants of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers. 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
ICAI CA Exams 2026, CA Foundation Exam, CA Intermediate Exam
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com