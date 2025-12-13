CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final Exams Schedule Out For May 2026

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the schedule for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations to be held in May 2026. ICAI noted that the exam will be conducted only if sufficient number of candidates register themselves for the exam.

Here are the key dates and details:

CA Final Exam Schedule

Group 1: May 2, 4, and 6, 2026

Group 2: May 8, 10, and 12, 2026

CA Intermediate Exam Schedule

Group 1: May 3, 5, and 7, 2026

Group 2: May 9, 11, and 13, 2026

CA Foundation Exam Schedule

May 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2026

Exam Timings

Papers 1 and 2 (Foundation): 2 pm - 5 pm (3 hours)

Papers 3 and 4 (Foundation): 2 pm - 4 pm (2 hours)

Intermediate and Final Papers 1-5: 2 pm - 5 pm (3 hours)

Final Paper 6: 2 pm - 6 pm (4 hours)

Application details

Candidates can register for Foundation, Intermediate or Final Examinations through online portal at https://eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP). Applicants will also be required to submit the requisite examination fee.

The application forms for the 2026 examination will begin from March 3, 2026 and conclude on March 16, 2026. The deadline for the submission of online application forms with late fees of Rs 600 is March 19, 2026. The correction window for making any changes in the application forms will open from March 20-22, 2026.

Candidates will get an advance reading time of 15 minutes from 1.45 pm to 2 pm for all papers except for Foundation paper 3 and 4.

Applicants of Foundation, Intermediate and Final Examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers.