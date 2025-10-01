ICAI Releases Mock Test Schedule For Students Appearing In CA Intermediate Jan 2026 Exams

CA Intermediate January 2026 Exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the first and second series of mock test papers for students appearing in the CA Intermediate January 2026 examinations.

According to the Board of Studies (Academic), Mock Test Papers Series-1 will be conducted from November 18 to November 28, 2025, while Series-2 will be held from December 6 to December 17, 2025. The tests will be available in both physical and virtual modes. Students opting for the physical mode may approach their respective ICAI branches.

Mock Test Schedule (Intermediate Course)

Series 1

Nov 18, 2025 - Paper 1: Advanced Accounting (10 AM-1 PM)

Nov 20, 2025 - Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws

Nov 22, 2025 - Paper 3: Taxation

Nov 24, 2025 - Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting

Nov 26, 2025 - Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics

Nov 28, 2025 - Paper 6: Financial Management & Strategic Management

Series 2

Dec 6, 2025 - Paper 1: Advanced Accounting (10 AM-1 PM)

Dec 8, 2025 - Paper 2: Corporate and Other Laws

Dec 10, 2025 - Paper 3: Taxation

Dec 12, 2025 - Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting

Dec 15, 2025 - Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics

Dec 17, 2025 - Paper 6: Financial Management & Strategic Management

The question papers will be uploaded at 9:30 AM on the scheduled dates at the BoS Knowledge Portal and through the ICAI BOS mobile app (Android/iOS). Students can download the papers and are required to attempt them within the designated time. The answer keys will be uploaded within 48 hours of each paper, allowing students to self-assess their performance.

For registration, students can visit the Student Activities Portal at bosactivities.icai.org. A list of ICAI's regional councils and branch offices is also available here.