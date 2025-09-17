ICAI Revises CA Final, Intermediate Exam Dates For Punjab And Jammu Candidates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced revised dates for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final examinations in parts of Punjab and Jammu. The decision comes after the exams were postponed earlier this month due to heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions in the region.

As per the new schedule, the CA Final (Group I) Paper 1 - Financial Reporting, which was originally set for September 3, will now take place on September 24 (Wednesday). Similarly, the CA Intermediate (Group I) Paper 1 - Advanced Accounting, scheduled earlier on September 4, has been rescheduled to September 25 (Thursday).

These changes will apply only to students appearing from select centres in Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Pathankot, Patiala, Sangrur in Punjab, and Jammu City. ICAI clarified that the revised examinations will be conducted at the same centres and during the same time slot, 2 pm to 5 pm (IST). The admit cards already issued will remain valid for the new dates, and no fresh hall tickets will be required.

In its notification, the institute emphasised that the revised timetable would stand firm even if the examination dates fall on a public or local holiday declared by the government. Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official ICAI website, icai.org.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also deferred all CA examinations scheduled in Kathmandu until September 15 owing to widespread protests in Nepal. Fresh dates for these papers will be announced soon and updated on the institute's portal.

The ICAI conducts CA exams twice a year and changes in the schedule are rare, making this adjustment a notable exception triggered by extraordinary circumstances.

