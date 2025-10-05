Andhra Pradesh Inter Public Exam 2026: Tentative Time Table Released For Class 11, 12 Check Complete Schedule Here

Andhra Pradesh IPE Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the tentative time table for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 for both first-year (Class 11) and second-year (Class 12) students. As per the schedule, the first-year exams will be held from February 23 to March 24, 2026, in the morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM. Students can visit the official website - bieap-gov.org - to check and download the detailed timetable.

The second-year exams are set to begin on February 24, 2026, and backlog examinations will also be conducted alongside for first year. The second paper for both years will be the English exam, scheduled for February 25, 2026.

For the third examination, first-year students will appear for History Paper-1, while second-year students will take the Botany and History exams on February 27, 2026.

The first examination for both years will be a language exam (hindi/telugu/sankrit and more).

Practical examinations will be conducted from February 1 to February 10, 2026 for general courses and January 27 to February 10, 2026 for vocational courses in two shifts- 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

AP IPE Time Table 2026: How To Download AP IPE Time Table?

Visit the official website of the board - bieap-gov.org

On the homepage, click on AP IPE 2026 Feb/March time table.

The time table/exam schedule will be automatically downloaded.

Save the time table for future reference.

These exams are crucial for students as they evaluate students' knowledge in their 1st and 2nd year of intermediate education (equivalent to Class 11 and 12) and determine their eligibility for further studies.