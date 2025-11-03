ICAI CA January Exam 2026: Registration Begins, Apply Directly Here

ICAI CA January Exams 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountant (ICAI) has started the registration for Chartered Accountants (CA) January 2026 examinations today, November 3, 2025. Students aspiring to become a CA can apply for Intermediate, Foundation and Final examinations on the official services portal of the institute - eservices.icai.org.The result will likely be declared in the month of March, 2026, as per the official notice.

ICAI CA 2026: How To Apply For ICAI CA January Exams?

Visit the official website - icai.org.

On the homepage, click on "Self Service Portal".

Click on "First Time User" and enter your personal details followed by submission of the generated OTP.

Login with the received credentials and apply for the January exams.

You will be successfully registered for the Intermediate or Final or Foundation exams.

ICAI CA January Exams 2025: Important Dates

The last date to apply for January CA exams is November 16, 2025 while the late fee registration ends on November 19, 2025.

The application form correction window opens on November 20, 2025 and closes on November 22, 2025. Candidates can make changes in their particular during this period by logging on the official website eservices.icai.org.