ICAI CA Intermediate Exams 2026: New Dates Announced For Auditing And Ethics Exam, Check Here

ICAI CA Auditing And Ethics Exam Date 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the revised dates for the postponed Chartered Accountant (CA) Auditing and Ethics (Intermediate) Examination 2026. The exam, originally scheduled for January 19, will now be conducted on January 31, 2026 (Saturday). Candidates can check and download the updated schedule from the institute's official website, icai.org, or from the link provided here.

The Intermediate Examination, Group II, Paper 5 will be held from 2 pm, to 5 pm at the same examination centre previously allotted to the candidates. The admit card will also remain unchanged.

According to the official notice, the examination will be conducted as per schedule even if the revised date falls on a public holiday declared by the government.

ICAI CA Inter Exams 2026: How To Download Revised Schedule?

Visit the official website icai.org.

On the homepage, click on "Revised schedule of postponed examination" under "Announcements" section.

The revised schedule for the Auditing and ethics examination will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

The rest of the intermediate examination will be conducted on January 20, 22 and January 24, 2026, as scheduled.

Download Link - "ICAI CA Inter Auditing And Ethics Exam Revised Schedule Download Link"