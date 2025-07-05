Chartered Accountant September Exam 2025 Registration Starts Today, Apply Here

ICAI CA September 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration for Chartered Accountants (CA) Final, Intermediate and Foundation September examinations 2025 from today, July 5. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can do so by visiting the official website, icai.org.

ICAI CA September 2025: How To Apply For CA Exams?

Candidates need to login to the Self Service Portal (SSP) and fill the application form to apply for the September exams.

Candidates will have to enter their user id and password.

Candidates registering first time for the exam can do so through the same portal by entering their details such as Name, Guardian Details, Mobile Number and date of birth.

ICAI CA September 2025: Important Dates

Final Course Examination: For the first group, the exams will be held on September 3, 6 and 8, 2025. The second group Final course examinations will be held on September 10, 12 and 14, 2025.

Intermediate Course Examination: The first group Intermediate course examinations will be held on September 4, 7 and 9, 2025. For second group, the examinations will be held on September 11, 13 and 15, 2025.

Foundational Course Examination: The Foundational course examinations will be held on September 16, 19, 20 and 22, 2025.

ICAI CA Exam 2025: Exam Timings

The Foundational examinations will take place from 2 PM to 5 PM for Paper 1 and 2 while Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

All of the Intermediate examinations will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

For Final Course examinations, Paper 1 to 5 will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM and Paper 6 will be conducted for a total of 4 hours from 2 PM to 6 PM.

The last date to apply for ICAI CA September examination is July 18, 2025.