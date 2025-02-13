Check How To Access Live Virtual Class For CA Foundation Exam

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is conducting virtual class for CA Foundation course for candidates appearing in the Foundation exam in May 2025 and September 2025.

An official notification by the ICAI reads, "Board of Studies announces the commencement of ‘Live Virtual Classes' from 13th February 2025 onwards for the students appearing in May 2025 and September 2025 Examination under the New Scheme of Education and Training."

As per the schedule issued by the ICAI, the Live Virtual Class will be held as follows:

Paper 1 Accounting - February 13, 2025 at 11 am-1 pm.

Paper 2 Business Law- February 14, 2025 at 11 am-1pm.

Paper 3 Quantitative Aptitude- February 13, 2025 at 2 pm- 4 pm

Paper 4 Business Economics- March 5, 2025 at 2 pm-4 pm.

Students can access the classes through the following link:

• ICAI BOS mobile app — Google Play store – https://cutt.ly/tmpGroW

• ICAI BOS mobile app — Apple Play store – https://apple.co/3ASDM9v

• BoS Knowledge Portal — https://boslive.icai.org/

• ICAI CA tube (YouTube) — https://www.youtube.com/c/IcaiOrgtube/

• BOS mobile app FAQs — FAQs on Free Live Coaching Classes

Salient features

▪ Join Zoom Meeting for one-to-one interaction

▪ Interactive Doubt-resolution Sessions

▪ Accessible Anytime Anywhere

▪ Notes/Assignments/MCQs

▪ Exam-centric Approach

▪ Guidance on Exam Preparation

▪ Classes by Distinguished Faculty

▪ Unlimited Access to Recorded Lectures

The CA Foundation exams will take place from May 15 to May 21. The CA Intermediate exams are scheduled from May 3 to May 14, while the CA Final exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 13. The online application process for the CA May 2025 exams will commence on March 1, 2025. Candidates can submit their applications without a late fee until March 14, 2025. After this, applications can still be submitted until March 17, 2025, but a late fee of Rs 600 or USD 10 will apply.

