ICAI CA May 2025 Exams Postponed For These Papers Amid Security Concerns

ICAI CA exams 2025 postponed: Originally, the postponed exams were to be held between May 9 and 14. ICAI has stated that revised dates will be communicated in due course.

ICAI CA exams 2025 postponed: The CA Foundation exams remain unaffected and will take place as scheduled.
ICAI CA May 2025 Exams: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has deferred the remaining papers of the CA Final, Intermediate, and Post Qualification Course (PQC) exams, including the International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT AT), scheduled for May 2025. The postponement has been announced in light of prevailing security concerns in the country.

Originally, the postponed exams were to be held between May 9 and 14. ICAI has stated that revised dates will be communicated in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website - icai.org - for updates.

According to the CA May 2025 timetable, the CA Final Group I exams were conducted on May 2, 4, and 6, while Group II was set for May 8, 10, and 13. For the Intermediate level, Group I papers were held on May 3, 5, and 7, while the Group II exams - originally scheduled for May 9, 11, and 14 - have now been postponed.

The CA Foundation exams remain unaffected and will take place as scheduled on May 15, 17, 19, and 21.

These exams are being conducted in international cities including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait, Muscat, Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), and Thimphu (Bhutan).

Candidates appearing for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams can write their papers in either English or Hindi. However, the International Taxation (INTT-AT) exam will be conducted only in English.

Meanwhile, the University of Kashmir has also postponed all its exams. A revised schedule will be issued separately, the university confirmed.

