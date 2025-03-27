Chartered Accountant Final Exams To Be Held Thrice A Year, Check Details

In a significant move, the apex body for chartered accountants, ICAI, has announced that the CA Final examinations will now be conducted three times a year, instead of the current biannual schedule.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), in an official release on Thursday, termed the decision historic and stated that it aligns with global best practices, offering students better job prospects.

Last year, it was announced that the Intermediate and Foundation course examinations would be held thrice a year. Now, it has been decided to extend this schedule to the CA Final examination as well.

According to the official release, these examinations will be held in January, May, and September.

Additionally, the assessment test for the post-qualification course in Information Systems Audit will also be conducted three times a year—in February, June, and October. At present, this test is held biannually.