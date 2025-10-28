ICAI CA 2025 Results Expected By November 3

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the results for Chartered Accountancy (CA) 2025 September exam by November 3, 2025. Once released, students can check and download their result from the official website of the institute - icai.nic.in. Students who appeared in CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations held from September 3 to September 22, 2025, will be able to check their results.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Steps to download results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the institute's result section - icai.nic.in/caresult.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Foundation/ Intermediate/ Final to check the results respectively.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.

Students who score an overall score of 70 per cent or more will be given a 'Pass with Distinction.' Those who fail to clear any one group will be allowed to reappear in the next exam cycle.

The result is crucial for those planning to participate in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive.

After the announcement of the results, ICAI will begin the process of revaluation and verification.