ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Admit Card To Be Released Today, Download Directly Here

ICAI CA January Exam Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountant (ICAI) will release the admit card for Chartered Accountants (CA) January 2026 examinations today, December 18, 2025. The link to download the admit card will become active at 6:30 pm and remain available till January 31, 2026.

The admit card will be released for Intermediate, Foundation and Final examinations on the official website of the institute - icai.org.

Direct Download Link - "ICAI CA January Exam Admit Card Download Link 2025".

ICAI CA January Exam 2025: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official ICAI portal eservices.icai.org.

On the homepage, click on "January Admit Card" under "News and Events" section.

Enter the required credentials and click on "Submit".

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Exam Timings, Dates

The foundation exams will be held from January 18, 2026 with Accounting as the first subject. Inter exams will be held from January 6 and finals from January 5, 2026. All the examinations will be held for three hours - from 2 pm to 5 pm.

New Exam From 2024 In Finals: Integrated Business Solutions

ICAI has introduced Paper 6 (Integrated Business Solutions) in the CA Final course exam from May 2024 exam and onwards, which is being held on open book methodology. For this exam, Candidates have been permitted to bring their own material in hard form, to the exam hall and can use them for answering the questions in the exam. Such material may include study materials, practice manuals, revisionary test paper supplied by ICAI, text books, bare Acts, notes by students or any other reference material.

Students can access the guidance notes through the official website that detail the exam dates, timing and other details.