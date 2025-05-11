CA Exams Postponed Again Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Check New Dates

CA Exams May 2025 New Dates: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has once again deferred the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT) examinations, which were originally scheduled from May 9 to May 14. The exams will now be held from May 16 to May 24.

As per the revised schedule, the Final Examination (Group II) Paper 5 on Indirect Tax Laws and INTT-AT Paper 1 on Transfer Pricing, earlier scheduled for May 10, will now be held on May 16. Similarly, Final Paper 6 on Integrated Business Solutions and INTT-AT Paper 2 on International Tax - Practice, scheduled for May 13, has been moved to May 18.

The Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper 4, Cost and Management Accounting, earlier set for May 9, will now be conducted on May 20. Paper 5 on Auditing and Ethics, originally planned for May 11, will take place on May 22, while Paper 6 on Financial Management and Strategic Management, scheduled for May 14, is rescheduled for May 24.

The examination centres and timings remain unchanged, with papers scheduled from 2pm to 5pm or 2pm to 6pm, as applicable. Admit cards already issued will remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

The Chartered Accountants Foundation May 2025 examinations will proceed as planned on May 15, 17, 19, and 21.

"There would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination scheduled being declared a public or local holiday," ICAI clarified in its notice.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for regular updates.