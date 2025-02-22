ICAI CA May Session 2025: Registrations To Begin On March 1, Check Details

ICAI Exams 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will open the registration window for the CA May 2025 session on March 1, 2025. Candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, eservices.icai.org, once the registration window opens. The last date for application without a late fee is March 14, 2025. Applications with a late fee of Rs 600 can be submitted until March 17, 2025. Students who wish to change their examination city or medium for the CA May 2025 exams may do so during the correction window from March 18 to 20, 2025.

Key Dates

The CA Foundation exams will take place from May 15 to May 21. The CA Intermediate exams are scheduled from May 3 to May 14, while the CA Final exams will be conducted from May 2 to May 13.

The Foundation exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours, the Intermediate exam for 2 hours, and the Final exam for 3 hours. The Post-Qualification Course Examination, i.e., International Taxation (INTT-AT), will be held for 4 hours.

Candidates for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for either English or Hindi as the medium for answering papers. Detailed information can be checked at eservices.icai.org. However, the medium of examination will be only English for the Post-Qualification Course, viz., the International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT) Examination.

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced in 2024 that the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams would be held thrice a year starting in 2024. The council has decided to conduct the exams in January, May/June, and September for Intermediate and Foundation courses. Previously, the exams were conducted only in May/June and January.