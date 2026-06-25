CA Foundation Result 2026: ICAI To Announce May Exam Results On July 3, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results on July 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org.

As per the official update, the CA Foundation results are expected to be released by the afternoon. Students will need their registration number and roll number to access their scorecards online. ICAI has advised candidates to keep their login details ready to avoid any last-minute issues.

The CA Foundation exam is the first step for students who want to pursue the Chartered Accountancy (CA) course. The result will include details such as subject-wise marks, total score and whether the candidate has qualified for the examination.

How to check CA Foundation Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official ICAI result portal - caresults.icai.org

Click on the link for "CA Foundation May 2026 Examination Result"

Enter your registration number and roll number

Submit the details

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future use

What after CA Foundation result?

Students who clear the CA Foundation examination will be eligible to move to the next level of the Chartered Accountancy course - the CA Intermediate programme, as per ICAI rules and eligibility criteria.

Candidates who do not qualify this time will get another opportunity to appear in the upcoming CA Foundation session. ICAI will share further updates related to registration dates, exam schedules and other procedures after the result announcement.

Students are advised to keep a copy of their result safely, as it may be required during further registration and verification processes.