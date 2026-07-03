Meet The CA Foundation Second Topper Who Cracked The Exam Without Coaching

CA Foundation Results 2026: Ayan Abbas Ali Ajani from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district secured the second rank in the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation Examination held in May 2026, scoring 367 out of 400 marks (91.75 per cent). The results were announced on Friday. Notably, all three top-rank holders in the examination are from Maharashtra.

Sakshi Jain from Nashik secured the first rank with 371 out of 400 marks (92.75 per cent), while Ayan from Chandrapur and Radha Unmesh Mulay from Pune secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

Ayan has maintained an outstanding academic record since his school days. He scored 98.6 per cent in Class 10 and 99.8 per cent in Class 12. Continuing his consistent performance, he secured 91.75 per cent in the CA Foundation examination, one of the country's most competitive professional qualifying examinations.

Speaking about his preparation, Ayan credited his success to disciplined self-study and the unwavering support of his parents. At a time when many aspirants rely on coaching institutes, he prepared independently at home through regular, focused study without attending any coaching classes.

His achievement has brought pride to Chandrapur district, with family members, teachers, and well-wishers praising his dedication, discipline, and perseverance.

Following his success in the Foundation examination, Ayan has begun preparing for the CA Intermediate examination. He hopes to qualify as a Chartered Accountant and serve the nation through the profession.

A total of 90,217 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation Examination, of whom 18,124 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 20.09 per cent.

(With inputs from Abhishek Bhatlalliwar)