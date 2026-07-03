CA Foundation Result 2026 Out: All Top Three Rank Holders Are From Maharashtra

CA Foundation Result 2026 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA Foundation Examination held in May 2026, with all three All India Rank (AIR) holders hailing from Maharashtra. Sakshi Jain from Nashik secured AIR 1 with 371 marks (92.75 per cent), while Ayanabbas Ajani from Chandrapur and Radha Unmesh Mulay from Pune secured AIR 2 and AIR 3, respectively.

Sakshi Jain topped the examination by scoring 371 marks out of 400, equivalent to 92.75 per cent. Ayanabbas Ajani secured the second rank with 367 marks (91.75 per cent), while Radha Unmesh Mulay secured the third rank with 365 marks (91.25 per cent).

A total of 90,217 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation Examination, of whom 18,124 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 20.09 per cent.

Candidates can access their results and the merit list by visiting the official ICAI results portal using their roll number and registration number.

Among male candidates, 46,798 appeared for the examination and 9,769 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 20.88 per cent. Among female candidates, 43,419 appeared and 8,355 cleared the examination, recording a pass percentage of 19.24 per cent.

The May 2026 CA Foundation Examination was conducted across 609 examination centres across the country on July 3.

CA Foundation Result Out: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official ICAI result website Click on the "CA Foundation May 2026 Result" link Enter Roll Number and Registration Number Click on Submit The result will appear on the screen Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The CA Foundation scorecard will include the following details:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

Passing Criteria

According to the ICAI rules, candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50 per cent overall to qualify CA Foundation examination.