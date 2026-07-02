ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Tomorrow At 11 AM; Check Download Steps

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation May 2026 results on Friday (July 3, 2026), on its official website.

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online by entering their registration number and roll number.

The CA Foundation May 2026 exams were conducted across various centres in India from May 14 to May 20, 2026. As per the official notice, the CA Foundation May 2026 results will be declared by the afternoon of July 3, 2026 around 11 am. Once released, candidates can view them on the result portal: caresults.icai.org.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation result

Visit the official website: icai.nic.in

Click on the link "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)"

Enter your registration number and roll number

Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen

Click on "Submit"

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future use

What the scorecard will show

The result scorecard will include details like the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks, and whether the candidate has qualified or not. Students should carefully check all details after downloading it.