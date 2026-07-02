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ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Tomorrow At 11 AM; Check Download Steps

Candidates can check CA Foundation results online using their registration and roll numbers at caresults.icai.org.

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ICAI CA Foundation May 2026 Result Tomorrow At 11 AM; Check Download Steps
Details On CA Foundation May 2026 Result Declaration And Scorecard
  • The ICAI will announce CA Foundation May 2026 results on July 3, 2026 by 11 am
  • Candidates can check results online using registration and roll numbers on caresults.icai.org
  • The CA Foundation exams were held from May 14 to May 20, 2026 across India
Which website should I visit to view my exam results?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation May 2026 results on Friday (July 3, 2026), on its official website.

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online by entering their registration number and roll number.

The CA Foundation May 2026 exams were conducted across various centres in India from May 14 to May 20, 2026. As per the official notice, the CA Foundation May 2026 results will be declared by the afternoon of July 3, 2026 around 11 am. Once released, candidates can view them on the result portal: caresults.icai.org.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation result

  • Visit the official website: icai.nic.in
  • Click on the link "ICAI CA Foundation Result (May 2026)"
  • Enter your registration number and roll number
  • Fill in the captcha code shown on the screen
  • Click on "Submit"
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download and print the scorecard for future use

Read the official announcement here

What the scorecard will show

The result scorecard will include details like the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, marks in each subject, total marks, and whether the candidate has qualified or not. Students should carefully check all details after downloading it.

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