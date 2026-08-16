'She Fell From Roof': Border Force Jawan Tells Family After Killing Wife In Punjab

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly killed his wife in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district after assaulting her at their home while on leave, and later tried to make it appear that she had died after falling from the roof.

The victim has been identified as Rama. The couple had been married for around 12 years and have two children, a son and a daughter.

According to the complaint filed by Rama's family, her husband Amarjit Singh returned home on leave on the night of August 13. He allegedly assaulted Rama, who later died from her injuries.

Her family was informed around 4:00 am on August 14 that she had fallen from the roof and had been taken to the hospital for treatment. However, when they reached the hospital, they found that Rama had died.

Family members told police they noticed several injury marks on her body and suspected she had been beaten before her death. They alleged that the roof-fall claim was made to divert suspicion.

Rama's father, Ram Chand, also alleged that his daughter had been facing harassment and physical assault from her husband since her marriage.

Police have registered a case against Amarjit Singh, his uncle Kuldeep Kuki and aunt Sonia. Singh has been arrested, while the other two accused remain on the run.

Station House Officer Harprem Singh said further investigation is underway. He further said that after the post-mortem examination, Rama's body was handed over to her family. Her last rites will be performed in her native village.

(With inputs from Vijay Kumar)