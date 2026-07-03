ICAI CA Foundation Results 2026 Out: Check Scorecard Link Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026 Out: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA Foundation May 2026 examination results. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on May 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2026, can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, caresults.icai.org.

To access the results, candidates need to enter their roll number and registration number on the login portal. Along with the scorecards, ICAI is also expected to release details such as pass percentage and toppers' list. Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by ICAI to clear the examination.

Direct Link: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website, icai.org.

Click on the 'CA Foundation May 2026 Result' link available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Click on the 'Submit' button.

The ICAI CA Foundation result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

ICAI CA Foundation 2026: Passing Criteria

To qualify for the CA Foundation examination, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper and at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate across all papers. The online scorecard will contain important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks and qualifying status. Students who qualify in the Foundation examination will be eligible to register for the CA Intermediate course.