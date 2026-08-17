Shehzad Poonawalla Quits BJP, Cites "Pressing" Financial, Personal Issues

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday said he has resigned from all positions and primary membership of the party, citing "pressing" financial and personal circumstances.

Poonawalla, one of the ruling party's most visible faces in TV debates, said he has submitted his resignation letter to the party's national president, Nitin Nabin, and requested him to accept it.

In the letter, also posted on his official X account, he said he first sent his resignation letter on July 30, but the BJP didn't accept it and asked him to "reconsider" his decision.

"But after long and hard contemplation, I have arrived at a final decision that I would like to press for relieving me from my role as National Spokesperson and active primary membership of the BJP," the 38-year-old said.

"The events of the last few days, courtesy certain individuals about whom I have told you in great detail, have forced me to reinforce and stand by my earlier decision," Poonawalla added, without taking names or specifying details.

He also said it was "extremely touching" that the party initially refused to accept his resignation letter.

"Without any sense of hurt and only with the sense of gratefulness, love, affection, and highest regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Party President Nitin Nabin Ji, senior leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah Ji, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and General Secretary (Organisation) Shri B.L. Santosh Ji, I would, with all humility at my command, once again thank the party for the platform and opportunities given to me in the last five years," he added.

"As stated earlier, due to pressing emergency financial and personal circumstances, I will move into the private sector, but wherever possible and in whatever format possible, I will continue to support the vision and work of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. Like I said, I am only leaving the Vyavastha (organisation) not the Vyakti (people) or Vichar (ideology)," Poonawalla, who was earlier with Congress, said.

In late July, he changed his bio on X and removed "BJP National Spokesperson". He, however, retained "lifelong follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Shehzad Poonawalla's Journey

Shehzad Poonawalla, a lawyer, began his political journey with the Congress.

He shot to prominence in 2017 when he publicly challenged the internal election process of the Congress, claiming it was "rigged" in favour of Rahul Gandhi to elevate him to the post of party president.

Shehzad Poonawalla during a press conference in August 2022

A younger brother of political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla, he later quit the Congress and joined the BJP.