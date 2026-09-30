A Second Plate of Chhole-Bhature Lands UP Man In Soup. Wife Sees 'Proof Of Cheating'

Ajay was ordering some chhole-bhature next to a guesthouse when his wife arrived. And she counted the plates he'd ordered. The number, two, gave it away, said the wife. She alleged that he was getting it packed for a woman with whom he has an affair and was taking it to the guesthouse.

Police arrived eventually as this scene exploded on an otherwise quiet Tuesday afternoon in the pilgrimage town of Brijghat in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

Kavita said she'd got a tip-off about Ajay's latest fling. She gathered some relatives and arrived in the holy town on the Ganga's banks. It didn't take long to spot him. Ajay was standing outside a street food shop near a local guesthouse, waiting for two packed plates of chhole-bhature. Before he could pick up the order, his wife and her family surrounded him.

Garhmukteshwar native Ajay, who's been married for 14 years and has two sons, said he had come to the holy town alone to clear his head of ongoing domestic stress.

Kavita claimed it was not a one-off trip, and that he'd been skipping work for nearly two years to meet a woman in hotels secretly.

"He is claiming he didn't bring anyone along. But we want to know: if he was truly alone, who was that second plate of chole-bhature for?" said Kavita.

Ajay went on denying the allegations.

As the argument grew more heated, cops from the nearby Brijghat police outpost arrived. After an extended discussion, the couple agreed to try for a compromise and left together. Police officials confirmed that neither side has lodged a formal written complaint or FIR so far.