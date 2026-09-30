BJP Corporator Faces FIR After Row Over Rakhi Removal At Hyderabad School

Saroornagar police have registered a suo motu case against BJP corporator Akula Srivani following a confrontation at Sagarika Integrated High School in Hyderabad's Sri Venkateshwara Colony over allegations that students were asked to remove rakhis and other religious symbols.

Srivani and her supporters questioned the school management and a teacher over the issue. She also alleged that students were being taught content critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ayodhya Ram Temple and India's GDP.

Police registered a case against Srivani under Sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alleging offences related to promoting enmity between groups and hurting religious sentiments.

Responding to the FIR, Srivani said, "What crimes have I committed for the police to justify registering non-bailable cases against me?"

She claimed she had visited the school after receiving complaints from students and had only questioned the teacher and the management.

"I have not questioned any religion, nor have I made any hate speech. I questioned the teacher, and she even admitted it and apologised," Srivani said.

Questioning the police action, she added, "On what basis have you taken a social media video to file non-bailable cases against me?"

The allegations against Srivani are under investigation, officials said.