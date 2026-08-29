Hyderabad Plot Sold For Rs 1,447 Crore In Record Auction

The Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has set a new land price record in the Raidurg area of Cyberabad in Hyderabad.

In the latest auction, a 5.38-acre plot, known as Plot P2, was sold for Rs 1,447.22 crore. The final price was Rs 269 crore per acre.

This is now the highest price recorded in a Raidurg land auction, and it also sets a new benchmark for Hyderabad. The latest price is Rs 5 crore per acre higher than the previous record of Rs 264 crore, set just one week earlier.

The previous auction involved Plot P1, measuring 5.25 acres. It was sold for Rs 1,386 crore at Rs 264 crore per acre.

Before that, a Raidurg plot fetched Rs 237 crore per acre in May this year. In June, another parcel was sold for Rs 204 crore per acre. The earlier benchmark, set in October 2025, was Rs 177 crore per acre.

The rise has been very sharp. In less than a year, the benchmark has moved from Rs 177 crore to Rs 269 crore per acre.

Together, the two August auctions have generated Rs 2,833.22 crore from 10.63 acres, with an average realisation of about Rs 266.53 crore per acre.

TGIIC has also said that 25 per cent of the value from the previous Plot P1 auction has already been received as the first-stage payment.

The record prices show strong demand for prime land in the Raidurg Knowledge City corridor. The area has become one of Hyderabad's major business destinations, supported by infrastructure, connectivity and the presence of leading companies.

"The auction is a strong endorsement of investor confidence in Hyderabad and Telangana and the continued attractiveness of Raidurg as a premier business and investment destination," said TGIIC Vice Chairman and Managing Director K Shashanka, IAS.

He said the strong realisations demonstrate demand for strategically located land and the value that can be unlocked through transparent and competitive price discovery.

The auction was conducted through the MSTC e-Auction platform, with JLL acting as the exclusive transaction advisor.

The Congress government termed the latest auction as more than just another land sale.

''It shows how quickly the value of prime commercial land in Hyderabad is rising and strengthens Raidurg's position as one of India's most important business and investment corridors,'' said the government authorities, highlighting the government's policies.

