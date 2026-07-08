ICAI Rolls Out TV 2.0 To Transform Learning For Chartered Accountancy Aspirants

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has launched ICAI TV 2.0, an upgraded digital video platform aimed at enhancing the learning experience for Chartered Accountancy (CA) students and members. The new platform brings together webinars, conferences, technical sessions and expert insights in one place, making professional learning more accessible.

According to ICAI, the revamped platform offers a modern streaming experience with several new features, including personalised watchlists and dashboards, enhanced indexing and search, an intuitive user interface, and an expansive knowledge repository. These features are designed to help users quickly find relevant content and track their learning progress.

ICAI TV 2.0 also provides 24x7 access to learning resources across desktop, tablet and mobile devices, allowing users to learn anytime and anywhere.

The platform already hosts a vast collection of educational content, including more than 4,700 videos and over 500 webinars conducted every year. It covers a wide range of topics, from technical updates and professional guidance to expert discussions and conference sessions.

The launch is part of ICAI's Digital Re-engineering and Transformation Directorate, an initiative focused on strengthening the institute's digital ecosystem and improving access to quality learning resources for the CA community.

With the introduction of ICAI TV 2.0, the institute aims to provide students and members with a single destination for continuous learning, professional development and staying updated with the latest developments in the accounting profession.