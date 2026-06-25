Brooks Nader Gives Major Pamela Anderson Vibes In Signature Baywatch Red Bathing Suit

Brooks Nader is in full-on Baywatch mode as she films for the upcoming series reboot in Long Beach, California. Channelling her inner Pamela Anderson, the model and reality TV star was seen sporting the signature red bathing suit in between shots.



Pictures from the set showed the model donning a bold red high-cut swimming suit featuring a stunning halter neckline with a deep plunging design. Her beautiful blonde hair was styled in loose beach waves as she effortlessly paraded around the sand, showing off her toned arms and legs.



In some pictures, the 29-year-old model was seen styling her swimwear in a black coat and brown boots in between the scenes as she touched up her hair and makeup.



Brooks Nader on Joining the Baywatch Cast



During an interview with PEOPLE, the star shared her experience when she tried on the legendary swimwear for the first time when shooting began back in March. She described the event as an “out-of-body experience” and recalled the “wardrobe people” being reduced to tears by the moment.



“They were like, ‘This is so big and this is so exciting.' And I feel like the energy with the cast and the crew and everyone involved is just spectacular, and everyone's so excited to see it all come to life,” she shared, adding, “I think everyone's going to love the show, and everyone's working really hard. So it's exciting.”



About Baywatch Reboot



A Baywatch television reboot is officially in the works. The 12-episode series, co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, follows a new generation of lifeguards navigating complicated personal lives while protecting Venice Beach.



Alongside Brooks Nader, the reboot series stars Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Livvy Dunne, Ashley Moore, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone, David Chokachi, Erika Eleniak, Luke Eisner, Nadia Grey, Charlie McElveen, Kylar Miranda, Mary McDonnell, Michael Bergin, Kelly Packard, and John Beckwith, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series is expected to premiere on Fox in January 2027 and will be available for streaming on Hulu.