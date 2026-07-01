Inside The Luxury Italian Hotels Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Chose For Their Honeymoon

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner embraced la dolce vita ("the sweet life") with a honeymoon that doubled as a luxury tour of some of Italy's most celebrated hotels. After exchanging vows in a small civil ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31, the couple hosted a three-day wedding celebration in Sicily. The celebrations culminated in a larger ceremony on June 6 at the 18th-century Villa Valguarnera, just outside Palermo. From there, the newlyweds embarked on a scenic journey through southern and central Italy, stopping at a collection of landmark properties that blend history, design and coastal charm, enjoying al fresco dinners and picturesque landscapes.

Here's a closer look at where the newlywed couple checked in.

Villa Igiea, Palermo

Before setting off on their honeymoon, Lipa, Turner, and their wedding guests reportedly stayed at Villa Igiea, the landmark Rocco Forte hotel overlooking the Gulf of Palermo.

Originally commissioned by the influential Florio family as a private villa at the end of the 19th century, the property was transformed into a grand hotel in the early 1900s. Following an extensive restoration led by renowned hotel designer Olga Polizzi, Villa Igiea reopened in 2021, preserving its Belle Epoque interiors while introducing contemporary luxury.

Today, the waterfront retreat is known for its palm-lined pool, terraced gardens, sea-view dining and the Irene Forte Spa, making it one of Sicily's premier luxury addresses.

San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel, Taormina

The couple then headed east to Taormina, where they checked into San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel, reported Elite Traveler.

Perched on a cliff overlooking the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna, the property occupies a former 14th-century Dominican monastery that was converted into a luxury hotel in 1896.

The hotel gained worldwide recognition after serving as the primary filming location for the second season of The White Lotus.

Guests can enjoy an infinity pool suspended above the coastline, Michelin-starred dining at Principe Cerami and suites that seamlessly combine monastic architecture with contemporary elegance.

Villa Paola - Tropea, Calabria

After spending time in Sicily, the couple reportedly travelled to Calabria. They stayed at Villa Paola, a luxury boutique hotel that was once a 16th-century monastery. The building still has many of the original features, such as vaulted ceilings and cloisters.

Outside, the property has beautiful terraced gardens overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. Guests can relax in an infinity pool. On clear days, they can see the Aeolian Islands, a group of volcanic islands off Sicily's northern coast.

Palazzo Margherita

Opened on May 4, 1885, Hotel Margherita was Positano's first hotel, welcoming artists, politicians, industrialists and aristocrats from around the world during the town's early days as a tourist destination.

Today, the beautifully restored Palazzo Margherita preserves that rich legacy while offering guests a blend of historic charm and modern luxury on the Amalfi Coast.

Villa TreVille

Once the private seaside residence of legendary Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli, Villa Treville has been transformed into one of Positano's most exclusive luxury boutique hotels.

Spread across four cliffside villas surrounded by lush gardens and terraces, the property blends cinematic history, Mediterranean charm and panoramic views of the Amalfi Coast.

Hotel Locarno

Hotel Locarno was established in 1925. It is a historic Art Nouveau landmark near Piazza del Popolo that has long served as a gathering place for artists, writers, filmmakers and Hollywood stars.

Lovingly restored by owner Caterina Valente, it continues to preserve its creative legacy while offering timeless Roman elegance.

La Posta Vecchia (Palo Laziale)

Built on the site of an ancient Roman villa and a 17th-century castle, La Posta Vecchia was once the private seaside residence of J. Paul Getty before being transformed into an exclusive luxury hotel. Set on the Tyrrhenian coast just outside Rome, it combines Renaissance interiors, archaeological treasures and panoramic sea views.

Hotel Il Pellicano (Porto Ercole)

Perched on a cliff overlooking Tuscany's Tyrrhenian coast, Hotel Il Pellicano began as a private seaside retreat before becoming one of Italy's most iconic luxury hotels.

Celebrated for its effortless la dolce vita charm, Mediterranean setting and timeless style, it has welcomed generations of discerning travellers and creatives.