Tired Of Goa's Crowded Beaches? Explore These Hidden Gems Like <i>Kerala Story 2</i> Actor Aditi Bhatia

Goa is often known for sandy beaches, shacks and busy tourist streets, but there is much more to discover in the coastal state. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia explored this quieter side of Goa during a recent trip with her mother, Bina Bhatia.

The trip was also special, as they were there to celebrate Bina's birthday. Their pictures from the holiday give a glimpse of places that feel far more unique than the usual checklist.

Instead of spending all their time at popular beaches and streets, the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a different side of the region.

If you have already seen Goa's famous beaches or simply want a different holiday, here are five things you can do in Goa beyond the beaches.

Also Read: How To Plan Goa Trip In Just INR 15000 And Still Have A Fabulous Time

Old Goa's Charm - A visit to Old Goa can take you into the state's rich history. The area has famous churches and old buildings that date back hundreds of years. The Basilica of Bom Jesus is one of the best-known places to visit, while the Se Cathedral is another major attraction. You can walk around the colourful streets of Fontainhas to see its old Portuguese-style homes.

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Spice Plantation Tour - Visiting a spice plantation lets you see how local spices are grown. Many of them offer guided tours of their farms, where visitors can learn about local plants and traditional farming methods. Some places also serve authentic Goan-style meals using fresh local ingredients.

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Wildlife Adventure - If you enjoy nature, Goa has several places where you can spend time away from the crowded tourist spots. Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary is among the best-known areas for exploring forests. You can take nature walks, look for birds and go on guided wildlife trips. The Dudhsagar Waterfalls are also one of Goa's most famous natural attractions.

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Goan Food and Markets - Trying local food is one of the best ways to experience Goa beyond its beaches. You can look for small local restaurants instead of eating only at tourist spots. You can visit local markets to see spices, seafood and other regional products. Panjim's markets and Mapusa Market are popular places to explore.

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Enjoy A Day On Mandovi River - The river offers another way to enjoy Goa without spending the day at the beach. You can take a river cruise and enjoy views of the city and surrounding areas. Some cruises include live music and traditional dance performances, while shorter boat rides are better for travellers who simply want to enjoy the scenery.

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Also Read: Woman Takes 85-Year-Old Grandmother On Her First-Ever Flight To Goa, Her Excitement Wins Hearts Online

So, the next time you visit Goa, look beyond its beaches and explore the quieter, more local side of the state.