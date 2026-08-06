In Final Stage, Under Review: Goa IT Minister On Delayed AI, Deep-Tech Policy

Goa wants to be more than a state known for beaches, tourism and IT parks. It wants to build a name for itself in artificial intelligence and deep technology.

But the state's much-awaited AI and Deep-Tech Policy has taken longer than initially promised.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Goa Information Technology Minister Rohan A Khaunte said the policy is now in the final stages of inter-departmental review and will be notified shortly.

The policy was originally promised within 100 days in March. Its draft was subsequently opened for public consultation in May. "Our objective has never been to release a policy simply to meet a given deadline," he said, pointing to the rapid pace at which AI is developing globally.

Feedback from industry, startups, academia, civil society and technology experts has led the government to strengthen the framework, he said. The revised policy will cover responsible AI, governance, data privacy, cybersecurity and ethical deployment.

It will also address emerging risks such as deepfakes, synthetic media, scams and fraud. Khaunte said Goa wants to become "India's most agile AI-ready state", combining innovation with safeguards for citizens.

'Planning To Go Beyond Technology Parks'

The government's ambition goes beyond setting up another technology park. Goa is working on an AI Centre of Excellence in partnership with institutions including IIT Goa, NIT Goa and BITS Pilani's Goa campus. According to Khaunte, discussions on its operational framework are progressing.

The minister, however, stressed that the success of the centre should not be judged by a building, land parcel or administrative structure. The bigger test will be whether Goa can create a functioning AI ecosystem.

By 2028, the government wants every technical graduate in the state to have meaningful exposure to AI tools and applications. It also wants more AI startups, stronger industry-academia collaboration and research that can translate into commercial products.

The state is already pursuing AI skilling initiatives, Khaunte said, because developing talent cannot wait for physical infrastructure to be completed. The larger goal is to make Goa a preferred destination for AI innovation and talent, rather than simply another technology park.

Deepfake Threat Also On Goa's Radar

The ambition also comes with a growing concern: how to deal with the risks created by AI. Goa is working with the Data Security Council of India and other stakeholders on a proposed Deepfake Resilience Cell. The initiative is still being developed and is expected to form part of the state's broader AI governance framework.

Khaunte said there has been no policy hesitation. Instead, coordination is needed between technology experts, law enforcement, legal authorities and digital platforms. The proposed mechanism is expected to focus not just on complaints, but on awareness, detection, institutional response and capacity building.

Child digital safety is another priority. The government is examining awareness programmes in schools, teacher and parent training, stronger reporting mechanisms and cybersecurity campaigns.

Meanwhile, Goa is setting up a Security Operations Centre (SOC) to monitor threats to the state's digital infrastructure. Khaunte said the SOC will complement national agencies such as CERT-In and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre rather than duplicate them.