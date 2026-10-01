'Have You Watched Fafa's Films'? SS Rajamouli Recalls How Wife's Cousin Broke His 'Elite' Image Of Fahadh Faasil

Popular Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil, who has stepped into Telugu films as a lead actor with Shashank Yeleti's Don't Trouble The Trouble, was introduced to filmmaker SS Rajamouli, not by his full name, but by his moniker 'Fafa'. At that point in time, SS Rajamouli didn't know who Fafa was.

SS Rajamouli, who presents the film Don't Trouble The Trouble, spoke about his impression of the Malayali superstar during the pre-release event in Kerala a couple of days ago.

SS Rajamouli always thought that Fahadh Faasil catered to the elite class of audience. His idea was shattered by his wife's cousin, a 55-year-old woman from a small town.

'Like many people in India, apart from Malayalis, I am a big fan of Fahadh Faasil. I watched many of his films on OTT; I was discovering them one after another. What surprised me was that I always thought there would be some elite films, class films.

'That was my perception. But 5-6 years ago, my wife's cousin, who was 55 then, came to Hyderabad once. She lives in a very small town. She asked me, "Have you seen FaFa's films?" I didn't know who FaFa was at that point in time. Then she said, Fafa is Fahadh Faasil.

'Then I realised Fahadh Faasil's reach was not restricted to the elite. People across Telugu land had already known him. Then the thought came to my mind: how could I bring him to Telugu cinema?' SS Rajamouli recalled.

Shashank Yeleti, the director of the film Don't Trouble The Trouble, is SS Rajamouli's nephew. The film is presented by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by his son S. S. Karthikeya, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under the banners of Showing Business and Arka Media Works.

The film is based on how a man kidnaps a ghost. Apart from Fahadh, the film stars child artiste Ssara Palekar.

The first teaser was released in July 2026. The official trailer was released in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil on September 22.

Mohanlal lent his voice to the Malayalam version, Kamal Haasan to the Tamil version, and Nandamuri Balakrishna to the Telugu version.

The theatrical release, initially scheduled for September 11, 2026, was postponed to October 2.