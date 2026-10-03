'They Didn't Hesitate,' Mom's Post About Indian Railways Staff Is Winning Hearts Online

Travelling with a toddler is no easy task. Be it getting some food for the child or ensuring that other passengers are not disturbed, a journey with a kid can be incredibly taxing. But sometimes, help can arrive from unexpected quarters, as a woman found out while travelling by train from Bihar to Bengaluru.



A content creator shared an Instagram post about her heartwarming experience with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) staff on the train. The woman was carrying a packet of oats and a small container for her two-year-old son. She had a small request for the pantry staff to prepare the oats for her kid. The woman said that she had planned to feed her son oats for dinner on the two-night journey since she did not want to depend completely on outside food. What happened next left her pleasantly surprised.



How Pantry Staff Handled The Request



The pantry staff simply took the oats packet from her, prepared it within five minutes, and handed it back.



The easy and timely manner in which the IRCTC employees handled the request left the woman impressed. “What touched me even more was not just the food, but the genuine helpfulness and kindness of the staff. They were so cooperative and welcoming, and there was absolutely no hesitation in helping a mother travelling with her baby,” she wrote.



Thanking Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, she said that little gestures like the one by the IRCTC staff could make “a long journey so much easier and memorable.”



“Travelling with a baby isn't always easy, but a little kindness along the way makes a BIG difference,” she added.



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How Did People React To The Post?



Several Instagram users praised the Indian Railways for making the woman's journey easier. “Railway staff has always been helpful,” a person said.

“Same happened with me… mine was a 21-hour long journey and they cleaned utensils for me and gave warm milk for my toddler, and yes, it was clean there,” another recalled. One account claimed, “People who travel abroad know that hospitality in India is sooo good and so underrated. You rarely find this kindness in western countries.”

A user said that when they were travelling with their one-year-old baby and needed hot water and milk, “the pantry staff gave me water and milk and also sterilised the feeding bottle.”

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