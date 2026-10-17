Indian Railways And Quality Council Of India Team Up For Food Safety And Hygiene Audits In Trains

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) and the Quality Council of India (QCI) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to ensure that the highest standards of food safety and hygiene practices are maintained in Indian Railways. The MoU aims to transform the on-board dining experience for millions of rail passengers. The partnership with QCI will create a third-party audit mechanism to ensure all IRCTC-managed mobile and static catering units maintain the highest standards of food safety and hygiene. The audit mechanism will be technology-driven and independent, as reported by PTI.

The decision comes as the Railway Ministry has been receiving several passenger complaints about poor and unhygienic food practices, after which it decided to deploy a third-party firm. The MoU marks a shift toward a passenger-first future, aligning every meal served on Indian Railways with rigorous safety and health protocols.

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IRCTC-QCI's Agreement

Under the deal, QCI will use certified professionals for conducting intense, unannounced quarterly and half-yearly inspection cycles.

The audits will enforce strict compliance with international culinary standards as well as statutory Food Safety and Standards Authority of India regulations.

The audit process will use QCI's pioneer digital infrastructure to guarantee complete transparency.

The inspectors will use a mobile application with mandatory time-stamps, geo-tagging, and photographic evidence so that audit reports can be submitted within a strict 24-hour turnaround window.

This would help in real-time detection of operational gaps and ensure immediate corrective and preventive action is triggered against defaulting vendors.

What Will The Inspections Cover?

The audit would look into food preparation and hygiene practices, sanitary storage practices, staff medical fitness, compliance with professional hospitality protocols, and use of mandatory protective equipment.

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The inspections would also focus on pest control measures and temperature-controlled food holding.

The inspections aim to improve accountability among catering licensees. It would also strengthen consistency in food quality and hygiene across train catering services and station-based kitchens. The independent screening across trains would ensure passengers are protected from subpar onboard meal preparation.

Under the agreement, there is an institutional framework for future joint initiatives, including specialised staff training programs.