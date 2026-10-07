Sara Ali Khan Explores Chandigarh With Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 Places To Add To Your Travel List

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan recently visited Chandigarh to promote their upcoming film 'Udta Teer'. During their visit, the actors were seen enjoying Punjabi food, culture and farm life. Ayushmann, who hails from Chandigarh, was seen enjoying a glass of traditional Punjabi lassi. He was holding a large brass glass as he sipped the local drink. Sara also joined and explored the Punjabi way of life. She shared a video in which she was seen in a pink suit, standing in the middle of a field.

Sara greeted viewers by saying, "Sat Sri Akal". She then spoke about being in Chandigarh and introduced Ayushmann in a fun way. She called Ayushmann an "extremely amazing" man and asked viewers to applaud him.

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"This morning, I had a dream. I am in Chandigarh, in the heart of Punjab. With me is a man who is extremely amazing. Please put your hands together for Ayushmann Khurrana sahab," she said.

Ayushmann was dressed in a denim outfit paired with a white shirt.

Inspired To Visit Chandigarh? Here Are Must-See Places:

Rock Garden: This is one of the most famous attractions in Chandigarh. It is known for its unique sculptures made from waste materials.

Sukhna Lake: It is a popular spot for boating, walking and watching the sunset.

Rose Garden: A large garden with hundreds of varieties of roses and other plants.

Capitol Complex: A major architectural landmark designed by Le Corbusier and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

International Dolls Museum: The dolls displayed in the Dolls Museum have been collected from as many as 250 countries.