What It's Like To Fly Business Class For 29 Hours On The World's Longest Flight

What does it feel like to spend over a day travelling on one flight? American vlogger Christian Grossi recently gave viewers a look inside his business-class journey on one of the world's longest commercial routes, travelling from Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Shanghai, China.

The China Eastern Airlines-operated route takes around 29 hours in total, with a technical refuelling stop in New Zealand. The journey is split into two back-to-back legs of roughly 14 hours each.

In his video on YouTube, Christian described spending about 28 hours in his seat and taking viewers through the business-class cabin, seat features, food and storage.

Inside The Business-Class Cabin

Christian began his tour by showing the business-class section and the available legroom. While he described the space as decent, he also noted that it feels somewhat tight. He said the cabin is not “super ultra modern” and pointed out that the flight is operated by a Chinese airline.

The seat comes with its own controls, along with a small remote control for passengers.

There is also an outlet near the seat, while the storage compartment can hold personal items such as a water bottle. Christian also showed the additional storage space available around his seat.

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What's On The Menu?

The business-class menu features a mix of Argentinian, Western and Chinese options, giving passengers a choice of cuisines during the long journey. According to Christian, passengers are served two meals during the flight. Since the journey featured in his video departed at around 2 am, the service included dinner followed by a light snack.

He also showed the small amenity kit provided to passengers, describing it as relatively basic compared with what is offered by some major airlines.

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“Clocking in at around 29 total hours with a technical refuelling stop in New Zealand, this journey requires two back-to-back 14-hour legs. Here is what it is actually like flying business class on one of aviation's longest continuous routes,” he wrote in the description.

In his video, he also asked viewers whether they could spend 28 hours in the seat and handle a journey of this length in business class.